WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a Richmond, Indiana recycling facility.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Indiana (WXIX) - An evacuation order is in effect for eastern Indiana residents who live within a half-mile of a roaring industrial fire, according to Wayne County EMA.

The fire is in an industrial facility on NW F Street in Richmond, about 30 miles west of Dayton. The evacuation order came down just before 4 p.m.

Richmond residents outside the evacuation zone are urged to shelter in place, turn off HVAC units, keep windows and doors closed and bring pets inside.

FOX59 in Indianapolis reports the facility is a former lawn mower manufacturer.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow has described the blaze as “a serious, large-scale” fire that has required the response of “many” first responders. “Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control.”

The plume of dark smoke has risen high into the sky and can be seen for miles. A FOX59 reporter says winds began carrying the smoke into Ohio shortly after the fire broke out.

Preble County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzy Cottingim tells us the industrial plant is mainly used for recycling plastics. She says it doesn’t store the sort of chemicals in sufficient quantity to require Tier II EMA reporting or be categorized as a hazmat facility.

Cottingim says she’s been in contact with the Ohio EMA. She says there’s “no indication” a shelter-in-place order will be needed in Ohio.

