WATCH: Suspect uses truck in smash-and-grab at Fairfield tire shop

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield Police Department released security video that shows a truck smashing through a Tri-State business.

The video released Monday by police is from an incident on March 29 at RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires on Dixie Highway.

An unknown person is seen on camera using a silver Dodge Dakota to crash into the business in order to get inside it.

Once inside the tire shop, a masked person gets out of the truck and starts loading boxes into the bed.

Fairfield police hope the video and images will help them identify the suspect.

Call Detective Wells at 513-829-8201 if you recognize the truck or suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.