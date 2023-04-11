Contests
WATCH: Suspect uses truck in smash-and-grab at Fairfield tire shop

An unknown person is seen on camera using a silver Dodge Dakota to crash into the business in order to get inside it.(Fairfield Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield Police Department released security video that shows a truck smashing through a Tri-State business.

The video released Monday by police is from an incident on March 29 at RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires on Dixie Highway.

An unknown person is seen on camera using a silver Dodge Dakota to crash into the business in order to get inside it.

Once inside the tire shop, a masked person gets out of the truck and starts loading boxes into the bed.

Fairfield police hope the video and images will help them identify the suspect.

Call Detective Wells at 513-829-8201 if you recognize the truck or suspect.

