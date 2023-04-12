Contests
Brown County homicide believed to be premeditated, deputies say

A homicide investigation is underway in Brown County.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Homicide investigators looking into the murder of a 46-year-old man announced Wednesday that they believe the murder was premeditated, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the past few days, detectives have collected evidence for testing they think could lead them to a suspect involved in the April 6 murder of Shaun Koger.

Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Love Day Road at approximately 5:35 a.m. for a report of a weapon’s discharge, Sheriff Gordon Ellis said.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found Koger lying on the driveway of a residence dead with a gunshot wound to the head, Ellis confirmed.

While law enforcement has not reported a suspect, they can confirm that this was a premeditated targeted attack.

As of now, no weapon has been recovered from the crime scene, the sheriff said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Walt Griffith at 937-378-4435, extension 11.

