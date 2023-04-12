Cincinnati caretaker accused of burning disabled teen, possibly with cigarettes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State caretaker is facing charges after accusations she abused a teen with disabilities.

Kittie Sanders, 54, of Cincinnati, is facing charges that include felonious assault, tampering with evidence and patient endangerment, according to Hamilton County court records.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office thinks Sanders burned the victim’s legs, possibly using cigarettes, and then destroyed the victim’s pants to hide evidence of burn holes.

Prosecutors say Sanders was working as an independently licensed caretaker when she abused a 17-year-old with disabilities.

Even though she was independently licensed, FOX19 NOW is told she was contracted with Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services.

Sanders has not been booked into jail and there is no word on when she will be in court.

