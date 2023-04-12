Cincinnati “Vision Zero” pedestrian safety plan yields mixed results

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In response to a growing number of pedestrian-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways, Cincinnati City Council has allocated millions of dollars toward a pedestrian safety plan.

Since 2017, more than 14,000 crashes on Ohio’s roadways involved pedestrians, more than 800 of whom were killed.

In response, Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation and Engineering launched Vision Zero in 2019, a program first implemented in Sweden, which officials say is a data-driven approach to reducing fatal and severe crashes.

Although the Vision Zero program has touched roughly 30 of Cincinnati’s neighborhoods, Senior City Transportation Planner, Mel McVay says that this expansion hasn’t necessarily led to a reduction in pedestrian crashes.

According to the city’s crash map, accidents involving pedestrians that resulted in a suspected serious injury or death have risen every year since 2020.

In 2022, pedestrian-related crashes were down more than 10% but are back on the rise in 2023.

“We need to see zero deaths, zero accidents, and zero injuries,” said pedestrian safety activist, Mark Ventura.

Cincinnati’s Vision Zero project map shows more than 180 projects have been planned or completed since the program’s inception.

However, according to McVay, infrastructure changes like these take time because they are typically tied to state or federal grant funding, which is often linked to set timelines years in advance.

“I think the first time council allocated money to our pedestrian safety or Vision Zero program, it was about $500,000—this past year they allocated close to $9 million—it’s really just an unprecedented amount of money being devoted towards vision zero and pedestrian safety,” said McVay.

McVay said that where the money goes is determined by data collected from crash reports, vehicle speeds on the city’s roadways and resident input.

“I work with every community council across the city to prioritize their hot spots and determine where we’re going to make improvements—as part of that process they encourage people in their communities to go online to our website and report their areas of concern,” McVay explained.

McVay says that’s how infrastructure changes happen, such as the implementation of hardened centerlines or speed cushions, two changes that he says force drivers to slow down.

Speed cushions are part of the Vision Zero project's infrastructure changes to force drivers to reduce speed. (The City of Cincinnati)

“I know it can be frustrating feeling like you’re not being heard or that these improvements are taking so long, but I hope that folks know we’re really doing our best to work with them and get these changes made as quickly as we can,” said McVay.

He asks those who are frustrated to voice their concerns to the city in hopes of dangerous locations being improved as fast as possible.

