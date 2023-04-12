Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.(Woodside Animal Welfare Trust)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An animal shelter says a dog is recovering from alcohol withdrawal.

The Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, a shelter in the United Kingdom, said it has been nursing a dog named Coco back to health.

The team said this was the first case for them dealing with canine alcohol withdrawal.

Coco has required intensive care for more than a month since arriving at the shelter with his canine pal following the death of his owner.

According to the shelter, a vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care to both animals but, unfortunately, Coco’s pal died despite the team’s best efforts.

Coco required 24-hour care with all his symptoms pointing towards alcohol withdrawal. He spent weeks sedated to help with his symptoms.

Last week, the team shared an update with Coco saying the little guy is off all medication and starting to behave normally.

The shelter team said it doesn’t know how the dogs got alcohol into their systems but without the care Coco received, he would likely have not survived.

Coco is expected to be available for adoption once fully recovered.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old...
Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashed into him
Justin Owen
Driver who died at Lawrenceburg Speedway will help 80 people as tissue donor
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
Tri-State students learn culinary skills thanks to unique partnership
Tri-State students learn culinary skills thanks to unique partnership
FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef...
US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor