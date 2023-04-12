Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Double stabbing in East Price Hill

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double stabbing in East Price Hill overnight...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double stabbing in East Price Hill overnight that left one of the victims with life-threatening injuries.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double stabbing in East Price Hill overnight that left one of the victims with life-threatening injuries.

It started about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

One of the victims ran over to Hawthorne Avenue nearby, police say.

Both victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The critically hurt victim was taken into surgery early Wednesday according to police.

No arrests were announced.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old...
Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashed into him
Justin Owen
Driver who died at Lawrenceburg Speedway will help 80 people as organ donor
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

Frank's Video Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Weather Forecast
Deputy Dustin Malone pleaded not guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the July 2022 shooting...
Former sergeant charged with suspect’s death wants case thrown out after suicide ruling
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting