CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double stabbing in East Price Hill overnight that left one of the victims with life-threatening injuries.

It started about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Grand Avenue.

One of the victims ran over to Hawthorne Avenue nearby, police say.

Both victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The critically hurt victim was taken into surgery early Wednesday according to police.

No arrests were announced.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

