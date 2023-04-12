Inmate escapes from NKY detention center

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - An inmate walked away from work release on Wednesday and state police are searching for him.

Robert Day, 35, of Bellevue, Kentucky, escaped from the Campbell County Detention Center around 3:30 p.m. while working at the detention center as part of a work release program, according to Kentucky State Police.

Day was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans, KSP said.

State police did say what charges Day was imprisoned on.

If you have information on this subject, please contact the Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212 or 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

