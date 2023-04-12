Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023

The park will introduce an entire themed area with two new rides and more.
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The turnstiles will spin at Kings Island this weekend for the first time all year, ushering the Tri-State toward warm weather and summertime fun.

Crews have been working for months to make sure the park is in tip-top shape before opening: cleaning the Royal Fountain, testing rides, painting, restocking shelves and, of course, making sure the blue ice cream machine is in perfect working order.

Come Saturday, everyone will be able to experience tried-and-true favorites, like The Racer and The Beast, or test their mettle on Orion.

The Antique Autos return, as do Planet Snoopy and the Grand Carousel.

The 364-acre amusement park in Mason will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

A special preview day will be held Friday, April 14 for Gold, Platinum and Prestige pass-holders. The park, including all its rides and attractions, will be open from noon-7 p.m.

New at Kings Island in 2023

Kings Island is debuting two new passes this year: Prestige and Prestige+.

With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras.

The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46 is due at purchase.

The Prestige+ plus pass is $31/month ($399 total). $58 is due at purchase.

Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port.
Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port.(WXIX)

Kings Island announced last year that a new themed area will be coming to the amusement park in 2023 with new rides and rollercoaster enhancements.

“The myths of an ancient civilization and its mighty city carved out of stone have lured travelers from around the globe to this bustling port community for more than a century,” a Kings Island media release teases.

The new area, known as “Adventure Port,” will feature two new family rides (Sol Spin and Cargo Loco) and enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Kings Island’s mine train family rollercoaster.

Additionally, the amusement park has made improvements to Hank’s Mexican Grill, which will be renamed to Enrique’s, and the Bier Garten has been turned into a portside Mercado.

Kings Island describes Mercado as “a melting pot where guests simply celebrate being alive. Whether you’re an explorer just passing through, or a tourist checking out the local scene, the local purveyor is your source for dining, drinking, cargo transport and more.”

Adventure Port will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone where former rollercoasters Skylab (1986-1997) and the Flying Dutchman (1973-1990) once stood.

RELATED | Kings Island permanently closes ride at park

Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port.
Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port.(WXIX)

Kings Island adds a new executive chef and restaurant in 2023.

Grain & Grill is a new fast-casual dining location featuring Eastern European and Mediterranean flavors, including Moroccan chicken, glazed pork shoulder, shrimp skewers and seasonal sides.

The new restaurant will be located on International Street next to Starbucks.

Joseph Perez has been tapped as Kings Island’s new executive chef. Perez previously served as executive chef at Ameristar Casino and Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I’m excited to join the talented Food and Beverage team here at Kings Island and looking forward to helping the park continue to grow its menu options with fresh, locally sourced items,” Perez said. “I want families and friends visiting the park to be able to gather together around a table, have an excellent dining experience and make lasting Kings Island memories.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office: Pickup driver caused triple fatal crash on I-275 in Anderson Township
Sheriff’s office: Pickup driver caused triple fatal crash on I-275 in Anderson Township
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
The crash happened around 1:38 p.m. on State Route 32 near Olive Branch-Stonelick Road, OSP...
Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
One person is dead in a shooting outside a strip mall in Colerain Township Sunday, according to...
Teen killed in Colerain Township shooting

Latest News

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Hotel Covington expands with grand opening of North By Hotel Covington
Hotel Covington expands with grand opening of North By Hotel Covington
Deputy Dustin Malone pleaded not guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the July 2022 shooting...
Former sergeant charged with suspect’s death wants case thrown out after suicide ruling
Massive fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
WATCH: Massive fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city