Ky. law could allow weapon used in Louisville mass shooting to be auctioned off

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The gun used in the downtown Louisville mass shooting could eventually be put up for auction by the Kentucky State Police.

We spoke to one central Kentucky police department that told us about their process when seizing these types of weapons.

RELATED:

At the Richmond Police Department, they take things on a case-by-case basis.

“It depends on what the weapon is used for. So a murder weapon obviously would be a piece of evidence, so we’re going to retain that piece of evidence for the court cases and the evidentiary requirements,” Major Josh Hale with the Richmond Police Department.

According to Kentucky law, KSP will receive firearms and ammunition confiscated by or abandoned by every law enforcement agency. If it is not used for official use, it will be sold at public auction only to federally licensed firearms dealers.

“If we are having to get rid of the firearms, all the firearms we have from cases or auction, they all go to the Kentucky State Police. So when they go to KSP, KSP will operate under their regulations on what can be auctioned. Again, if it’s an evidence item, a lot of the time, we do not send it to KSP unless it is going to be destroyed,” said Major Hale.

Major Hale says the Louisville Police Department might handle these situations differently, but for Richmond PD, when a case is closed and they hand over a murder weapon to KSP, they usually get a court order or put a note for the firearm to be destroyed.

Major Hale says, unfortunately, events like this happen far too often, and his heart goes out to all of those in Louisville.

The statute says most of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Office of Homeland Security, and 20% will go to KSP.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.