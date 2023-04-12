LIVE: Gov. Beshear to speak at vigil for Louisville mass shooting victims
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vigil is being held Wednesday night in Louisville following Monday’s mass shooting that killed five people and hospitalized eight others.
Among the dead is 40-year-old Josh Barrick, a father of two who attended Xavier University and worked in Cincinnati’s banking industry for a decade.
The vigil will begin at 5 p.m. and is expected to last an hour.
Speakers will include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Archbishop Shelton Fabre and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.
Beshear is expected to speak around 5:15 p.m.
