LIVE: Gov. Beshear to speak at vigil for Louisville mass shooting victims

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vigil is being held Wednesday night in Louisville following Monday’s mass shooting that killed five people and hospitalized eight others.

Among the dead is 40-year-old Josh Barrick, a father of two who attended Xavier University and worked in Cincinnati’s banking industry for a decade.

The vigil will begin at 5 p.m. and is expected to last an hour.

Speakers will include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Archbishop Shelton Fabre and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Beshear is expected to speak around 5:15 p.m.

