Man convicted of murdering female jogger in Hyde Park to walk free

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Parole Board on Tuesday voted to grant early release for a man who murdered a Cincinnati woman 28 years ago, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

David Kohls, now 44, received a life prison sentence following his conviction in December 1994.

His parole hearing was occasioned by Ohio legislation passed in 2021 that grants hearings to convicts serving long sentences for crimes committed as juveniles, according to Ohio Department of Corrections filings.

The bill gives parole eligibility to those who have served 25 years for homicide offenses, offering them a “meaningful opportunity” to “show the parole board that they have been rehabilitated and pose no threat to the community.” The parole board must take mitigating factors into account, including the convict’s home life and mental state when the crime occurred.

The victim, 27-year-old Maria Olberding, had just moved into a new home in Cincinnati prior to her murder in June 1994.

“Her friends described her as a vibrant, outgoing woman who worked as a marketing representative for a local water park,” Assistant Prosecutor Sean Donovan wrote in a 2022 letter to the parole board. “Full of energy and drive, Maria was training for the Boston Marathon when she went for a run that evening.”

David Kohls, then 16, had just finished dinner with his parents in their home near Hyde Park when he excused himself from the table and went to his room, according to Donovan’s letter.

“There he selected a 13″ butcher’s knife with an 8″ blade from his knife collection, carefully concealed it in his pants, put a ski mask in his pocket and left the house to find someone to rob,” Donovan wrote. “Kohls had quit his job the day before and figured robbery was an easy way to make some money.”

Kohls encountered Olberding, who was wearing jogging clothes, in a convenient store, according to the prosecutor’s office. He followed her out of the store and on the way back to her house.

“When she turned onto a side street, he saw his opportunity to strike. He drew his knife, but instead of using it to scare Maria into giving him money, he attacked,” Donovan wrote.

Kohls knocked Olberding down and stabbed her four times in the back, a witness testified. Donovan graphically notes Kohls “buried the knife into her up to its handle.”

Kohls threw away the knife and ran after seeing the witness’s car. The witness caught up with Kohls, stopped him and walked him back to the scene at gunpoint, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Olberding died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center two hours later. Donovan describes her as “a fighter.”

Kohls was convicted on counts of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. He received a sentence of 20 years to life for the aggravated murder count and 10 years to life for the aggravated robbery count.

Donovan’s letter concludes: “[Kohls] is now only 44 years old and should not be allowed to live the life that he stole from Maria Olberding. The Hamilton County Prosecutors Office strongly opposes early release for David Kohls.”

The Ohio Parole Board voted 5-3 to grant Kohls early release. He will be placed on community control for up to five years.

