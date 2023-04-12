Man with Parkinson’s Disease dancing his way through life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man is not letting Parkinson’s Disease keep him from cutting a rug.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The disease can impact a person’s ability to move, speak and even think properly.

Jack Wise, 81, was diagnosed a decade ago with Parkinson’s Disease, but he doesn’t let the diagnosis get in his way of dancing.

Wise lives at the Gardens at Pinebrook in Milford.

Ashley Barringer is the activity assistant at Pinebrook. She helps Wise with better movements, like dancing.

“One day, we put on some 50s rock and roll and he started dancing,” remembers Barringer.

Now, it’s a daily task for Wise to dance to whatever music he chooses. The activity is good for him so he can move his body and stay active at the age of 81.

Wise does have some experience dancing as he was a competitive dancer back in the day.

“There’s sometimes he’s in a wheelchair and it’s harder for him to get up,” explains Barringer, “But when he puts the music on, it’s like he comes alive. He stands up and he just boogies and he is good at it.”

Barringer says even if dancing isn’t your thing, just getting around and moving can have huge benefits.

