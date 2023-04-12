Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man with Parkinson’s Disease dancing his way through life

Jack Wise, 81, was diagnosed a decade ago with Parkinson’s Disease, but he doesn’t let the diagnosis get in his way of dancing.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man is not letting Parkinson’s Disease keep him from cutting a rug.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. The disease can impact a person’s ability to move, speak and even think properly.

Jack Wise, 81, was diagnosed a decade ago with Parkinson’s Disease, but he doesn’t let the diagnosis get in his way of dancing.

Wise lives at the Gardens at Pinebrook in Milford.

Ashley Barringer is the activity assistant at Pinebrook. She helps Wise with better movements, like dancing.

“One day, we put on some 50s rock and roll and he started dancing,” remembers Barringer.

Now, it’s a daily task for Wise to dance to whatever music he chooses. The activity is good for him so he can move his body and stay active at the age of 81.

Wise does have some experience dancing as he was a competitive dancer back in the day.

“There’s sometimes he’s in a wheelchair and it’s harder for him to get up,” explains Barringer, “But when he puts the music on, it’s like he comes alive. He stands up and he just boogies and he is good at it.”

Barringer says even if dancing isn’t your thing, just getting around and moving can have huge benefits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old...
Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashed into him
Justin Owen
Driver who died at Lawrenceburg Speedway will help 80 people as tissue donor
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash

Latest News

Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
Tri-State students learn culinary skills thanks to unique partnership
Tri-State students learn culinary skills thanks to unique partnership
Robert Day
Inmate escapes from NKY detention center
At 2 p.m. on April 29, there will be a Kids Fun Run, which is a 1K. At 2:30 p.m., there will be...
Walk/run 5K to benefit nonprofit for foster kids, families