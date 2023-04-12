Multiple agencies respond to Lincoln Heights fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire agencies are on the scene investigating and cleaning up after flames swept through a Lincoln Heights home early Wednesday.

The resident safely evacuated the residence in the 9900 block of Chester Road before fire crews arrived around 4:45 a.m.

The home has visible damage with no glass in the large, front left window.

Ordinary window glass can’t withstand high heat from fires. They can break and fall out of its frame at about 250 degrees, only a few minutes into a fire.

Several fire agencies battled the blaze: Evendale, Shaonville, Lockland, Reading, Forest Park, Woodlawn and Glendale, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The large response of firefighters was a result of the garage collapsing in the back of the home.

In all, 21 fire trucks and 65 firefighters responded.

