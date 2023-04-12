New Latin-inspired restaurant comes to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new restaurant featuring flavors reminiscent of South American cuisine opened its first Ohio location.

Livery opened Monday in the brand-new $150 million mixed-use development space, Montgomery Quarter.

“Livery has been very popular in the Indianapolis downtown market, and we see it as an excellent fit for Montgomery as well. We are excited to bring another CRG concept to the Cincinnati market,” said CRG President and CEO, Mike Cunningham.

The Livery menu features mouth-watering Latin-inspired dishes that include tapas (small plates), ceviche, tacos and empanadas.

Pictured: Livery's pork belly tacos topped with pickled onions. (Provided//The Livery)

Livery also offers several gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

For lovers of tequila, Livery offers an expansive variety, as well a full beverage menu of top-shelf spirits and specialty margaritas.

In addition, guests can round out their dinner entrees with desserts such as house-made churros, flan and tres leches.

For Livery’s menu and location, visit Livery’s website.

