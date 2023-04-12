Northern Ky. library creates book list to help parents, kids cope with tragedy

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Public Library has compiled a list of books for parents to read to their kids about coping with scary events in response to the Louisville shooting that left five people dead and several injured.

Librarians, alongside the library’s public relations and social media coordinator Gina Stegner, compiled the list after hearing about Monday’s tragic incident, which marked the 146th mass shooting in the United States since the start of 2023.

“We wanted to provide parents with resources to help children understand and process their emotions,” Stegner said. “I noticed this morning [Tuesday] that several of the items [have been] checked out or placed on hold.”

A mother from Independence, Amy Childress Carder says she found the list to be beneficial for her family.

“I am a foster-adoptive parent and most of my children have a trauma history,” Carder explained. “In my home, we use open and honest communication. It is very important to keep it age-appropriate, yet honest.”

MORE: “Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead”

As kids grow up, they tend to ask their parents about things they do not understand. And Carder says her six children ask a lot of questions about the news and the world around them.

“[Scary] things happen in our world every single day – we can’t shield our children from them,” she said. “One day it could happen to our children. I don’t want my children to live in fear, but rather be aware and as prepared as they can be.”

Another mother who thought the book list was helpful is Park Hill native, Tess Hammons.

“We already check out a lot of books from the library that relate to social-emotional wellness and how to deal with ‘big feelings’ or things that are unexpected or scary,” Hammons said. “Fortunately, the team at Kenton County Public Library is super proactive and responsive in cultivating lists and suggestions for timely conversations with children of all ages.”

While Hammons’ 2-year-old daughter has not asked her about news events or tragedies, she says having a resource like this is “a gift.”

“We have access to more news than ever, so that can elevate and escalate tension,” she said. “Alongside that, we also have access to more resources that help us understand and cope with what we experience. We have more ‘shared’ experiences, and we can lean on each other for support.”

MORE: “GRAPHIC: ‘Call it fate:’ Nashville officers speak about school shooting”

Throughout the list, parents and educators can find resources that help kids manage their emotions and coping mechanisms, especially when it comes to tragedy.

“These books show parents how to talk and respond to these events by facing them with your kids rather than shielding them from it,” Librarian Coordinator Lisa Clark explained. “‘Yes, something scary happened and here is how we can talk about it’ and ‘Here is how we can make things better.’ Most of the books on our list are books that touch on dealing with emotions and spreading love and kindness.”

Even with these resources, some parents, like Carder, still worry about the safety of their kids.

“Every shooting, especially involving children, gets harder for me. I worry about my kids every single day,” she said. “Sometimes I worry that it’s not a question of ‘if’ it will happen to us but ‘when.’ We have to live our lives, we can not live in fear. I am very involved in both of the schools my children attend and I’m aware of the drills and safety plans and while they are good in theory, you never want to see them in action to find out if they work or not.”

After the book list was created, Stegner said it was sent to the Louisville Public Library to help the community in some way.

“We knew they had to be overwhelmed. They were very appreciative and used our list to create their own,” she said.

The Kenton County Public Library offers multiple book formats, including digital versions of various books. For more information on these resources, visit their website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.