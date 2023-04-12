Pedestrian critically hurt in NKY hit-and-run

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Florence police say they are searching for the driver who struck and critically hurt a pedestrian before fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

It happened on Turfway Road near the BP Gas Station around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition early Wednesday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

A preliminary investigation determined a “small, silver SUV-style vehicle” was eastbound on Turfway Road when it “collided” with the pedestrian in the middle turn lane, police wrote in a new release.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Florence police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call them at 859-647-5420.

