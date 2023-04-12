Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Pedestrian critically hurt in NKY hit-and-run

Florence police say they are searching for the driver who struck and critically hurt a...
Florence police say they are searching for the driver who struck and critically hurt a pedestrian and fled the scene Tuesday night.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Florence police say they are searching for the driver who struck and critically hurt a pedestrian before fleeing the scene Tuesday night.

It happened on Turfway Road near the BP Gas Station around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition early Wednesday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

A preliminary investigation determined a “small, silver SUV-style vehicle” was eastbound on Turfway Road when it “collided” with the pedestrian in the middle turn lane, police wrote in a new release.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Florence police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call them at 859-647-5420.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old...
Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashed into him
Justin Owen
Driver who died at Lawrenceburg Speedway will help 80 people as organ donor
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

Multiple fire agencies are on the scene investigating and cleaning up after flames swept...
Multiple agencies respond to Lincoln Heights fire
Frank's Video Forecast For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Weather Forecast
Deputy Dustin Malone pleaded not guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the July 2022 shooting...
Former sergeant charged with suspect’s death wants case thrown out after suicide ruling
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a double stabbing in East Price Hill overnight...
Double stabbing in East Price Hill