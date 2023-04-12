Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 4-year-old is hospitalized Wednesday night after shooting himself at a Middletown park, according to Chief of Police David Birk.

It happened sometime Wednesday evening at Jacot Park.

The 4-year-old was at the park with his brother, who is in his 20s, when the boy went back to the car alone and found his brother’s unsecured gun, Birk says.

The boy shot himself in the abdomen. It’s unclear whether it was accidental.

EMS transported him to Kettering Hospital. He is expected to survive, Birk says.

No word on whether charges will be filed.

