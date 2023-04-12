Contests
Police searching for endangered missing OTR woman

Bobbie Crutcher
Bobbie Crutcher(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a 65-year-old woman with dementia who went missing on Tuesday.

Bobbie Crutcher was last seen around 9 a.m. at her apartment in the 1500 block of Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Crutcher is described as 5′06″ and 180 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

She frequents the Court Street Kroger and the Over-the-Rhine area.

Police say she is on foot and could be wearing the pictured clothing.

She may also be wearing brown pants, black shoes, white socks, a brown shirt with flowers, a black jacket, a blue Nike jacket or a black and white checkered beanie with a ball on top, police say.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD Dispatch at 911 or 513.765.1212 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

