Springfield Township officer lost control of vehicle before crash with civilian: Sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released new information on what led up to the deadly North College Hill crash that killed an officer and a civilian.

Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin, 31, and William Dunson, 50, died in the March 31 crash.

The wreck happened as Unwin was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call, the sheriff’s office explained.

As Unwin was en route to the call, he had his cruiser’s lights and sirens activated as he drove north on Hamilton Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer was changing from the right lane to the left lane after a construction zone when he lost control of his cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unwin’s vehicle hit a concrete median in the center of the roadway, which caused his cruiser to flip and roll onto the driver’s side, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office explained Wednesday.

The police cruiser then went into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by Dunson’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office explained.

Unwin, a four-year police veteran, was laid to rest on April 6. The officer’s family had requested for Dunson to also be honored during Unwin’s visitation and funeral.

Dunon’s services will be on April 15 at the Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Church on West Galbraith Avenue. Dunson’s visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and the funeral will be at 1 p.m.

