Springfield Township officer lost control of vehicle before crash with civilian: Sheriff says

Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what...
Officer Tim Unwin, 31, (left) and 50-year-old William Dunson (right) died early Friday in what Springfield Township Chief of Police Rick Bley called a "tragic accident."
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released new information on what led up to the deadly North College Hill crash that killed an officer and a civilian.

Springfield Township Officer Tim Unwin, 31, and William Dunson, 50, died in the March 31 crash.

The wreck happened as Unwin was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call, the sheriff’s office explained.

As Unwin was en route to the call, he had his cruiser’s lights and sirens activated as he drove north on Hamilton Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer was changing from the right lane to the left lane after a construction zone when he lost control of his cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unwin’s vehicle hit a concrete median in the center of the roadway, which caused his cruiser to flip and roll onto the driver’s side, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office explained Wednesday.

The police cruiser then went into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by Dunson’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office explained.

Unwin, a four-year police veteran, was laid to rest on April 6. The officer’s family had requested for Dunson to also be honored during Unwin’s visitation and funeral.

Tim Unwin, 31, was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 31 while responding to an “officer needs assistance” call in North College Hill.

Dunon’s services will be on April 15 at the Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Church on West Galbraith Avenue. Dunson’s visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and the funeral will be at 1 p.m.

North College Hill Crash
Man killed in North College Hill remembered as family man, ‘gentle giant’
Springfield Township officer killed in crash laid to rest
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash

