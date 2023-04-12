Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs

Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The twin polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo have their names!

The cubs are the offspring of 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka, who is now at the Detroit Zoo. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.

You can watch the announcement video as well as a livestream of the polar bear pool in the videos below.

Polar Bear Cubs Name Reveal

We know the Toledo Zoo community has been waiting a bear-y long time for the results of the Polar bear cub naming contest, and now it's finally here! 🐻‍❄️🎉 Stay tuned for updates on their official exhibit debut this spring. Until then, you can watch the live Polar bear pool at http://ow.ly/bK0Q50NH2H2 You can also text "CUBS" to 419-900-8966 and subscribe to our interactive messaging stream for updates.

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old...
Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashed into him
Justin Owen
Driver who died at Lawrenceburg Speedway will help 80 people as tissue donor
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway in Brown County.
Brown County homicide believed to be premeditated, deputies say
The Indianapolis-based restaurant is now open in Montgomery and is its third location.
New Latin-inspired restaurant comes to Montgomery
Multiple crews fighting flames at Lincoln Heights home
Multiple crews fighting flames at Lincoln Heights home
Groundbreaking for City of Hamilton's new justice center
Groundbreaking for City of Hamilton's new justice center