Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The twin polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo have their names!
The cubs are the offspring of 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka, who is now at the Detroit Zoo. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
You can watch the announcement video as well as a livestream of the polar bear pool in the videos below.
