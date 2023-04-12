Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The twin polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo have their names!

The cubs are the offspring of 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka, who is now at the Detroit Zoo. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.

You can watch the announcement video as well as a livestream of the polar bear pool in the videos below.

Stay tuned for updates on their official exhibit debut this spring.

