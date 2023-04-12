Walk/run 5K to benefit nonprofit for foster kids, families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A late April walk/run 5K is taking place in Sycamore Township to benefit a nonprofit created to help foster kids.

Kids First Sports Center is using its 50th-anniversary celebration on April 29 to help out Hope’s Closet.

Kimberly Tudor, Controller of Kids First Sports Center said, “We wanted to do something that was more community related and a way for us to give back to the community.”

All proceeds will go towards Hope’s Closet, a nonprofit that enriches the lives of foster children and their families through donations, support groups, mentoring and other resources.

Hope’s Closet Executive Director Mike Phair says, “[Hope’s Closet’s] fundamental mission is to serve the local foster care community of Greater Cincinnati and beyond and so we do that through several measures - our most well-known signature service is our clothing boutique and resource center.”

At 2 p.m. on April 29, there will be a Kids Fun Run, which is a 1K. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a Kids 1K walk. The 5K will be at 3 p.m., though this will not be a timed event.

Tudor added that the event will also, “have food trucks there, we’ll have Kona ice there, inflatables, we have basket raffles and the baskets are fantastic. Some of those baskets are over a thousand dollars in value. We’ll have lots of fun.”

Click here to register for the April 29 event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.