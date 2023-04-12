Contests
Warm Wednesday with sunshine, but weekend rain on the way

Cooler weather arrives Sunday into early next week
Abundant sunshine today before clouds and rain moves in this weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect high-thin clouds and abundant sunshine Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.

A taste of summer can be expected Thursday with an afternoon high of 80° and again, high-thin clouds and abundant sunshine.

Friday will have increasing clouds later in the day, but still very warm with a warm start in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday will have late day shower chances, though much of the day is quiet with partly cloudy skies. Rain is likely overnight Saturday and Sunday morning with showers ending in metro area locations and westward late morning and most eastern locations by the early afternoon.

Cooler weather arrives after the rain with week mostly just a bit cooler than normal with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.

The two-week outlook calls for slightly cooler than normal highs and lows from Sunday the 16th through Monday the 24th. At this point a big freeze is not showing up in forecast models through the 24th.

