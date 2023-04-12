Contests
Warren County man wanted on rape, pandering with sexual content of a minor charges

Tyler James Hagens is accused of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a minor, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is wanted for criminal charges of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyler James Hagens is described as a 5′7″ black male with brown/black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 190 pounds, Lt. Shaun Embleton said. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm with the name “TY” on it.

Hagens may be driving a 2011 black Chevrolet Impala, Embleton said. He also has family and acquaintances in the Forest Park area.

Sheriff officials say the suspect is known to be armed with a handgun.

If anyone has information on Hagens’ whereabouts, contact Detective Brandi Carter at 513-695-2338 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.

Tyler James Hagens is accused of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a minor, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)

