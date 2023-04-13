18-year-old shot in Clifton

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened at about 11 p.m. on Riddle Road near Marshall Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A light-colored SUV was involved in the shooting, police confirm.

Further details were not released early Thursday while they continue to investigate.

