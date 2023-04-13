Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

18-year-old shot in Clifton

An 18-year-old male was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police...
An 18-year-old male was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened at about 11 p.m. on Riddle Road near Marshall Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A light-colored SUV was involved in the shooting, police confirm.

Further details were not released early Thursday while they continue to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
Robert Day
Inmate escapes from NKY detention center
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

Tow-truck driver killed in I-275 crash mourned with dazzling display of light
Tow-truck driver killed in I-275 crash mourned with dazzling display of light
First responders at the scene of a house fire in Clearcreek Township.
2 firefighters hurt battling blaze in Warren County home
Karen Ivery
Cincinnati-area woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
Shooting investigation underway near Woodward High School
3 arrested in shooting outside Woodward High School, police say