Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 firefighters hurt battling blaze in Warren County home

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Clearcreek Township firefighters were injured responding to a two-alarm house fire Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out in a home on Arbor Hills Drive in Springboro around 7 p.m.

No word on the firefighters’ condition or how they were injured.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
The Campbell County Police Department is continuing to investigate that killed a 33-year-old...
Motorcyclist was sitting at stop light when truck crashed into him
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
Justin Owen
Driver who died at Lawrenceburg Speedway will help 80 people as tissue donor
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash

Latest News

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati-area woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
Shooting investigation underway near Woodward High School
3 arrested in shooting outside Woodward High School, police say
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
Tri-State students learn culinary skills thanks to unique partnership
Tri-State students learn culinary skills thanks to unique partnership