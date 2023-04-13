2 firefighters hurt battling blaze in Warren County home

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Clearcreek Township firefighters were injured responding to a two-alarm house fire Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out in a home on Arbor Hills Drive in Springboro around 7 p.m.

No word on the firefighters’ condition or how they were injured.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.