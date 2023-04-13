3 arrested in shooting outside Woodward High School, police say

Video is from prior coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three juveniles were arrested last week in the April 4 shooting outside Woodward High School, according to Cincinnati police.

The drive-by shooting injured two Cincinnati Public School District students, ages 16 and 17, as they were waiting at a bus stop outside the school following dismissal.

The suspects are still in custody, police say.

District leaders held a meeting Wednesday night with Woodward students, parents and staff after multiple people expressed safety concerns.

More than 100 students staged a walk-out last week to draw attention to those concerns.

A grandparent of Woodward students spoke at the CPS Board of Education’s meeting on Monday, saying her grandsons are terrified, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

