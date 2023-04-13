Contests
Boston Marathon runner honors father ahead of race

As she runs the 26.2 miles next Monday, there is no doubt in Nicole White’s mind that her dad will be right there with her, pushing her with each stride.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On April 17, 30,000 runners will compete in the Boston Marathon, and one of the competitors will do so while honoring her father.

It’s often said that every person that runs a marathon has a story. They have a reason for running the race and going through the tough training to get there.

Nicole White is no different.

A few years ago, FOX19 NOW introduced you to White. She was raising awareness for Down syndrome by running 321 miles in one month.

The number signifies the third copy of the 21st chromosome in people with Down syndrome. That was before she qualified for the Boston Marathon.

“Boston [Marathon] was never really a bucket list item for me,” explains White. “I continued wanting to do marathons and run to keep myself on some health goals. So, I ran in college, and I didn’t want to fall off the wagon. Then my father ended up developing lung cancer, and one of the things that he and I talked about while he was going through his cancer treatment is that one day I would try to run for Boston.”

Nicole’s dad, Don Smith, died of cancer a few years ago.

As a way to honor her dad and make sure he is there with her in spirit, White got a duck tattoo.

“The one thing my father would always say when I asked him how he was doing, he would just say, ‘Just ducky,’” White recalls. “So, I would get a duck tattoo in his honor.”

The duck is holding a Dahlia. A flower White’s dad used to grow at his home.

As she runs the 26.2 miles next Monday, there is no doubt in White’s mind that her dad will be right there with her, pushing her with each stride.

“He’s going to be with me 110 percent absolutely,” says White, “And you know, just like a duck, I’m going to be swimming through those hills, being agile and doing my best because that’s all he would expect of me.”

White did the work to get to the start line at the Boston Marathon, but she says without her dad pushing her to accomplish this goal, she’s not sure it ever would have happened.

“I think he would be incredibly proud,” says White. “He is smiling from up above, saying, ‘Thank goodness, you finally did this.’ It took me a while to convince myself to do it.”

