Criminal charge coming after 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Middletown park

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one criminal charge appears imminent as a 4-year-old boy recovers from accidentally shooting himself at a Middletown park Wednesday night.

Police Chief David Birk says the boy’s injuries are non-life threatening: “I am just glad the child is safe and he is going to be OK.”

No charges were filed overnight while police investigated.

That could change as soon as Thursday.

“I believe we have more than enough for a child endangerment charge,” Chief Birk tells FOX19 NOW. “We will run charges past the prosecutor today to determine the best one.”

The boy was at Jacot Park on Grand Avenue with his older brother, who is in his 20s, and the older brother’s children Wednesday night.

At some point, the boy went back to the brother’s vehicle alone to get something to drink and got a hold of a 9mm handgun left unsecured inside, the chief tells FOX19 NOW.

That’s when the preschooler accidentally shot himself in the abdomen, according to Birk.

The older brother immediately took the 4-year-old to Kettering Health. From there, an ambulance transferred the 4-year-old to Children’s Hospital in Dayton, according to the chief.

The older brother was “100% cooperative” with police, Birk said.

Given Ohio’s gun laws, the chief said he was not certain police could also charge the man in connection with the unsecured gun in the vehicle.

A law change last year lifted the requirement for Ohioans 21 years old and older to obtain a permit and complete an 8-hour handgun training course to carry and conceal a firearm.

Handguns can be transported in any part of a car or truck including on and under the seat, between seats and in the console and glove box.

The law also eliminated requiring gun carriers to inform police officers that they have a concealed weapon on them.

