Dozens of Cincinnati police officers moving to patrol due to ‘staffing shortages’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A memo from Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge to command staff shows 26 officers in “preferred assignments” will be out on patrol by month’s end due to a lack of manpower.

“Due to the staffing shortages we are currently experiencing, it is necessary to reallocate numerous sworn personnel from preferred assignments to patrol assignments,” Theetge’s memo says.

The changes will become effective Sunday, April 30.

Due to warmer temperatures in spring and summer, Cincinnati and other cities usually see an uptick in shootings and other crimes.

This also comes as Cincinnati sees an increase in teen gun violence.

Two Woodward High School students were shot at a bus stop near the school after classes let out on April 4.

Three juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection with those shootings.

School was canceled the following day.

CPD currently is looking for more ways to recruit to avoid a predicted decrease in officers in 2029, Chief Theetge said in a presentation before the city council’s law and governance committee in March.

Total Cincinnati police forecast. (Cincinnati police department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.