Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Dozens of Cincinnati police officers moving to patrol due to ‘staffing shortages’

Dozens of Cincinnati police officers moved to patrol due to ‘staffing shortages’
Dozens of Cincinnati police officers moved to patrol due to ‘staffing shortages’
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A memo from Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge to command staff shows 26 officers in “preferred assignments” will be out on patrol by month’s end due to a lack of manpower.

“Due to the staffing shortages we are currently experiencing, it is necessary to reallocate numerous sworn personnel from preferred assignments to patrol assignments,” Theetge’s memo says.

The changes will become effective Sunday, April 30.

Due to warmer temperatures in spring and summer, Cincinnati and other cities usually see an uptick in shootings and other crimes.

This also comes as Cincinnati sees an increase in teen gun violence.

Two Woodward High School students were shot at a bus stop near the school after classes let out on April 4.

Three juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection with those shootings.

School was canceled the following day.

CPD currently is looking for more ways to recruit to avoid a predicted decrease in officers in 2029, Chief Theetge said in a presentation before the city council’s law and governance committee in March.

Total Cincinnati police forecast.
Total Cincinnati police forecast.(Cincinnati police department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati-area woman asks for ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
Robert Day
Inmate escapes from NKY detention center
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023

Latest News

Galactia Cantina, a Star Wars themed pop up bar, is now open in OTR.
‘Star Wars’ themed pop-up bar opens in OTR
The names of the five killed were read aloud Thursday at a special mass as a candle was lit for...
Louisville still in mourning as hundreds gather for special mass to honor victims
As she runs the 26.2 miles next Monday, there is no doubt in Nicole White’s mind that her dad...
Boston Marathon runner honors father ahead of race
Witnesses at the scene said the man was armed when he threatened to shoot up the home.
Man sentenced to 7 years for 2020 home robbery, police chase in Warren County