Escaped NKY inmate arrested in West Chester, officials say

Robert Day
Robert Day(Kentucky State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An inmate who escaped work release from a Northern Kentucky jail on Wednesday was caught by police in West Chester later that night, according to West Chester Township officials.

Robert Day, 35, of Bellevue, Kentucky, escaped from the Campbell County Detention Center around 3:30 p.m. while working at the detention center as part of a work release program, Kentucky State Police said.

He was caught in the Beckett Ridge area by the West Chester Police Special Investigations Unit without incident around 11 p.m., police said.

It is unknown what charges Day was imprisoned on prior to his escape.

He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail and will be extradicted back to Campbell County.

