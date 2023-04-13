Louisville still in mourning as hundreds gather for special mass to honor victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Louisville, Kentucky, bank, killing five, the community continues to mourn.

On Thursday, people came together for a special mass to honor the victims of Monday’s tragedy.

Hundreds of people filled the pews inside Louisville’s Cathedral of Assumption, which is just about a mile away from where the unimaginable happened inside Old National Bank.

It was a somber service as hearts remain heavy following the deadly shooting.

The names of the five killed were read aloud as a candle was lit for each of them: 63-year-old Tommy Elliot, 64-year-old Jim Tutt, 40-year-old Xavier University grad Josh Barrick, 45-year-old Juliana Farmer, and 57-year-old Deana Eckert.

Eight others were hurt in the shooting, including Louisville Metro Police officers.

At last check, rookie officer Nikolas Wilt remains in critical condition.

To help support Officer Wilt, the Louisville Metro Police Department set up a page for people to donate money.

