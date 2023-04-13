Contests
Man sentenced to 7 years for 2020 home robbery, police chase in Warren County

Witnesses at the scene said the man was armed when he threatened to shoot up the home.
Witnesses at the scene said the man was armed when he threatened to shoot up the home.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A seven-year prison sentence was given to a man for charges stemming from a 2020 home burglary and police chase.

Terrance White, 28, of Chicago, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to illegally possessing a gun after already being convicted of a felony crime, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

On Aug. 21, 2020, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home for an attempted robbery.

Witnesses at the scene said White was armed when he threatened to shoot up the home, Parker said, citing court records.

The 28-year-old stole marijuana and money and was driving a white Jeep, Parker added.

Deputies were assessing the crime scene when they saw White driving the Jeep, and law enforcement began to pursue him, Parker said.

A high-speed chase ensued, but White eventually crashed the Jeep and tried running away, according to Parker.

Deputies found two loaded guns, a black ski mask and marijuana inside the Jeep, Parker said.

While he was out on bond in this case, White was convicted in Chicago of aggravated battery against a victim 60 years or older, Parker explained. He was sentenced in December 2022 to six months in prison, according to Parker.

White was sentenced to 87 months, a little more than seven years, in prison for the crimes in Ohio, Parker said Thursday.

