Man sentenced to 7 years for 2020 home robbery, police chase in Warren County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A seven-year prison sentence was given to a man for charges stemming from a 2020 home burglary and police chase.
Terrance White, 28, of Chicago, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to illegally possessing a gun after already being convicted of a felony crime, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.
On Aug. 21, 2020, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home for an attempted robbery.
Witnesses at the scene said White was armed when he threatened to shoot up the home, Parker said, citing court records.
The 28-year-old stole marijuana and money and was driving a white Jeep, Parker added.
Deputies were assessing the crime scene when they saw White driving the Jeep, and law enforcement began to pursue him, Parker said.
A high-speed chase ensued, but White eventually crashed the Jeep and tried running away, according to Parker.
Deputies found two loaded guns, a black ski mask and marijuana inside the Jeep, Parker said.
While he was out on bond in this case, White was convicted in Chicago of aggravated battery against a victim 60 years or older, Parker explained. He was sentenced in December 2022 to six months in prison, according to Parker.
White was sentenced to 87 months, a little more than seven years, in prison for the crimes in Ohio, Parker said Thursday.
