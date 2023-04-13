Contests
McDonald’s to host Cincinnati hiring blitz for jobs offering tuition assistance

Hundreds of positions are open.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s plans to hire more than 550 new employees in Cincinnati.

The month-long hiring spree comes as McDonald’s restaurants across the region seek to add as many as 6,000 new employees, according to a corporate release.

Both crew and management positions are available.

Benefits include flexible work schedules, PTO, free employee meals and tuition assistance.

“Working at a McDonald’s restaurant a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability and communication in a collaborative and fun environment,” a spokesperson said.

Applicants can visit jobs.mchire.com or text ‘apply’ to 38000.

