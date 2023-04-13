Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Mother turning her grief into mission to help other families

A mother is turning her grief into a mission to help other families who lost loved ones to...
A mother is turning her grief into a mission to help other families who lost loved ones to violence.(MGN)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is turning her grief into a mission to help other families who lost loved ones to violence.

Hope Dudley started U Can Speak For Me after her son was killed in 2007.

Even after the news headlines move on to the next breaking story, Dudley remains committed to helping families search for answers to their loved ones’ deaths.

It is a pain she knows all too well.

“In 2007, my son was murdered,” Dudley recalls. “He was a passenger in a car in a drive-by shooting.”

When she went to police a week later to learn what happened to her son Daniel, she says she felt even more disturbed by their response and a flyer that says she was given.

“It has a sketch drawing on it, and I’m like, this is not who my son is,” Dudley explains. “So, I went, and I had some reward cards printed up, and my two older children would go out at night and put them on cars.”

After making homicide reward cards for her son, other families came to Dudley asking her to make cards for their loved ones.

That is how her nonprofit started.

Three years later, the program was picked up and funded by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“As a state, we need to combat this crime, and we can do it together without holding information back,” says Dudley.

Along with posters of the cold cases that are circulated across the Tri-State, Dudley also makes a deck of playing cards with the victim’s faces, which has been sent to several prisons in the state.

The hope is that someone will see the face or name on the playing card and may help police get a step closer to solving the crime.

Dudley says while she’s proud to see the efforts of the nonprofit working, the most joy comes from knowing that she is helping other families.

Living true to her name, she provides hope and light during their darkest times.

“The legacy that I want to leave is not to come back with a flyer without a name on it,” Dudley explains. “I know my son’s case is going to get solved, but if God forbids it and it doesn’t happen in my lifetime, I gave it my best shot. I gave it my all.”

Dudley’s work has also gotten attention in neighboring states as well.

She recently got a call from a warden in Pennsylvania who wants to put the playing cards in their prisons.

Dudley is working with the warden to make that happen.

Breaking Through Series

This story is part of a weekly segment called Breaking Through.

FOX19 NOW will be highlighting those who are stepping forward to pave the way for a better future.

If you know a woman making a difference in the community, whether it’s a business, teaching, or volunteering, we want to hear from you.

Send an email to desk@fox19now.com with “Breaking Through” in the subject line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati-area woman asks for ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
Robert Day
Inmate escapes from NKY detention center
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023

Latest News

Southwest Ohio residents with Duke Energy could see about a $30 increase in their electric...
Duke Energy electric bills expected to hit 8-year high this summer
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Center - ED effect over 30 million men in the country
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Center - ED effects over 30 million men in the country
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Center - Pain free ED treatment
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Clinic - Pain free ED treatment
Women Helping Women has become a critical resource for anyone escaping domestic violence.
Domestic abuse survivor helping empower all survivors