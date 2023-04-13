A Northern Kentucky school district wants to sue Tiktok and Instagram. Here’s why

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Boone County Schools, acting out of the district’s “responsibility to protect its students,” could soon launch a lawsuit against social media companies.

“[S]ocial media platforms are substantially contributing to the mental health crisis America’s youth are facing,” a BCSD Board of Education resolution notes.

The board meets Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. to vote on the resolution, which would authorize the district to sue “any appropriate parties.” It specifically lists five companies: Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Snapchat and Youtube.

With a lawsuit, BCSD would join a growing list of schools across the country seeking to hold social media companies responsible for their alleged psychological harms.

The board resolution premises the district’s standing to sue on the “significant impact” the “crisis” of “overexposure to social media” has had on schools, which are a main provider of mental health services for school-aged children.

The district believes it is entitled to compensation and injunctive relief for the resources and time it expends addressing and treating social media’s negative mental health outcomes, per the resolution.

The resolution describes the social media companies as “exploitative” and “additive.” It argues the platforms are intentionally engineered, designed and marketed to produce the very mental health outcomes with which research shoes they’re associated: “eating disorders, violence, self-harm and suicide.”

The resolution cites data showing half of all Kentucky teenagers spend more than an hour per day—and 30 percent spend more than three hours per day—on social media.

“Defendants have designed their platforms so that users constantly feel the need to be on it,” the resolution reads.

Louisville attorney Ronald Johnson and his firm, Hendy Johnson Vaughn and Emery, would sue on the board’s behalf.

Johnson says his firm is representing more than a dozen districts throughout Kentucky in similar lawsuits. Among them are Jefferson County Public Schools and Fayette County Public Schools, the largest districts in the state.

He says the lawsuit could be filed in a matter of days if the Boone County Board of Education passes the authorizing resolution Thursday.

