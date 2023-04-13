Contests
Cincinnati-area woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say

The woman told Blue Ash police she was taking a stand. ‘This is my Rosa Parks moment.’
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam video shows the arrest of a woman who allegedly told Target employees they should give her items for free because she deserved reparations.

It happened last October at the Target on Plainfield Road in Blue Ash, according to Blue Ash police.

Reading resident Karen Ivery, 37, became “belligerent” and “totally unruly” when it became apparent she couldn’t pay for the merchandise that had been scanned, totaling $1,051, the Target cashier told police, according to court filings.

“I decided to take a stand,” Ivery later told police, as shown in bodycam footage. “This is my Rosa Parks moment.”

The cashier flagged a supervisor, who told police Ivery asked that Target give her reparations “and then went on a spiel about how I’ve lived a privileged life and she’s owed this,” the supervisor told police.

The supervisor said Ivery pushed her into the soda machines at the cafe counter. “I put my hands on her shoulders, attempting to keep some space between us, but her body was physically touching mine,” the supervisor told police.

Ivery then went “haywire” and “started screaming,” the supervisor said.

Bodycam footage shows Ivery telling officers she was trying to have a “larger conversation” about “how money works.”

“We all know money has not treated people equally,” she said, per the bodycam footage. Later, she added: “The system is rigged against people doing the right thing.”

A manager tried and failed to calm Ivery down, at which point he walked back to the security office, the supervisor told police.

He said he tried to shut and lock the door, but Ivery forced her way into the office. That’s when he punched her “in fear for my safety,” he said.

Police charged Ivery with disorderly conduct and menacing.

She was convicted on the disorderly conduct count and sentenced to one day in jail and fined $110.

