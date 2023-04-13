Contests
Sardinia woman receives sentence for stealing $700k from a family business

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was sentenced to 28 months in prison and pay restitution on Thursday after stealing more than $700,000 from her former place of work, U.S. Southern District of Ohio Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

Tina Coday-Townes, 49, of Sardinia, served as the office manager for a family business in Clermont County where she was responsible for accounts payable and bookkeeping, court documents explained.

From 2013 until 2019, Coday-Townes wrote checks to herself using an employee’s signature stamp to pay off her credit cards and made false entries in the accounting database that claimed the checks were to vendors, according to Parker.

In addition, she entered overtime hours for herself even though she was not eligible for overtime, the U.S. attorney added.

Coday-Townes pleaded guilty to wire fraud Oct. 20, 2022.

A U.S. District Court sentenced her to pay $697,000 in restitution, $11,500 to the State of Ohio for unemployment benefits she fraudulently received and $35,000 to the West American Insurance Company.

