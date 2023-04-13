Springdale police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after woman shot

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of shooting a woman Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face while sitting in her SUV at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood Court and Arbor Court, around 10 a.m., according to Springdale police.

The suspected shooter is known to the victim, Officer Keenan Riordan explained.

Police said 28-year-old Evan Tarrance walked up to the victim’s SUV and shot her through the vehicle’s window.

Officer Riordan said Tarrance was not at the scene when officers arrived, and warrants for his arrest are being signed for felonious assault.

Tarrance ran from the shooting scene before he got into a gray sedan and left the area, according to Officer Riordan.

Tarrance should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The 28-year-old is described as 5′9″, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. His last known address was an apartment on Ryland Avenue, according to police.

Call Springdale police if you know where Tarrance is.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, the officer added.

Springdale police investigating a 27 yr old female shot in the face, according to police.

This is on Glensprings Di. just south of I-275. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/yFmMIW4lhn — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) April 13, 2023

Police have not released many details.

