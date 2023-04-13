Contests
Springdale police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after woman shot

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood Court and Arbor Court, according to Springdale police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of shooting a woman Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face while sitting in her SUV at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood Court and Arbor Court, around 10 a.m., according to Springdale police.

The suspected shooter is known to the victim, Officer Keenan Riordan explained.

Police said 28-year-old Evan Tarrance walked up to the victim’s SUV and shot her through the vehicle’s window.

Officer Riordan said Tarrance was not at the scene when officers arrived, and warrants for his arrest are being signed for felonious assault.

Tarrance ran from the shooting scene before he got into a gray sedan and left the area, according to Officer Riordan.

Tarrance should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The 28-year-old is described as 5′9″, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. His last known address was an apartment on Ryland Avenue, according to police.

Call Springdale police if you know where Tarrance is.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, the officer added.

Police have not released many details.

