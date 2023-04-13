Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Star Wars’ themed pop-up bar opens in OTR

Galactia Cantina, a Star Wars themed pop up bar, is now open in OTR.
Galactia Cantina, a Star Wars themed pop up bar, is now open in OTR.(Katie Trevino/Owner, Creative Director, Gorilla Cinema)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In a galaxy far, far away there’s a new bar for “Star Wars” fans.

Well, it’s really not that far away. It’s in OTR at Findlay Market.

Galactica Cantina is located behind the comic shop Cosmic Gorilla at 1834 Race Street.

“Galactica Cantina is an unparalleled bar for Bounty Hunters - somewhere to refuel with unique libations and snacks, replenish supplies, consult star maps for the best trade routes, or even wager your ship in a heated game of cards,” a news release for the bar says.

Hours are:

  • Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Closed Tuesday
  • Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight
  • Saturday from noon to midnight
  • Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

People under 21 are allowed at Galactica Cantina before 9 p.m. with an adult.

If you’re thinking you’d like to check the bar out, you may want to stop by soon.

“Tune up your Droid and move quickly though, because, like a fluctuating hologram, the signal will only remain strong for a limited time. It appears April 13th, and may pack up soon to service new galaxies,” the news release says.

Galactica Cantina is the brainchild of the folks at Gorilla Cinema Presents who also operate Tokyo Kitty, Ofrenda Tequila, Overlook, Lonely Pine, and Tiki.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati-area woman asks for ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
Robert Day
Inmate escapes from NKY detention center
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023

Latest News

The Cincinnati Zoo hosts its annual Easter Celebration Saturday from noon - 5 p.m.
Cincinnati Zoo hosts annual Easter celebration
TT's Take: Super Mario Brothers movie
TT's Take: Super Mario Brothers movie
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is bursting with color for "Zoo Blooms"
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s blooms are bursting
Cincinnati Zoo manatee education and conservation
Cincinnati Zoo Manatee education and conservation