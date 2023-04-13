‘Star Wars’ themed pop-up bar opens in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In a galaxy far, far away there’s a new bar for “Star Wars” fans.

Well, it’s really not that far away. It’s in OTR at Findlay Market.

Galactica Cantina is located behind the comic shop Cosmic Gorilla at 1834 Race Street.

“Galactica Cantina is an unparalleled bar for Bounty Hunters - somewhere to refuel with unique libations and snacks, replenish supplies, consult star maps for the best trade routes, or even wager your ship in a heated game of cards,” a news release for the bar says.

Hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed Tuesday

Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight

Saturday from noon to midnight

Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

People under 21 are allowed at Galactica Cantina before 9 p.m. with an adult.

If you’re thinking you’d like to check the bar out, you may want to stop by soon.

“Tune up your Droid and move quickly though, because, like a fluctuating hologram, the signal will only remain strong for a limited time. It appears April 13th, and may pack up soon to service new galaxies,” the news release says.

Galactica Cantina is the brainchild of the folks at Gorilla Cinema Presents who also operate Tokyo Kitty, Ofrenda Tequila, Overlook, Lonely Pine, and Tiki.

