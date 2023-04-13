Sunny and warm Thursday ahead of unsettled weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A quiet start to the day with clear skies and mild temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Expect plentiful sunshine with a taste of summer as afternoon highs soar in the upper 70s to near 80°. A few high-thin clouds will develop later in the day.

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of a wave of energy - which will bring a few light showers on Friday morning through the early afternoon. This will not be disruptive, but may bring a few wet spots in the tri-state. Otherwise, expect variably cloudy skies Friday with highs in the 70s.

Saturday will have a few late evening showers in the area, but much of the day will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky. Rain is likely overnight into Sunday morning with showers ending in the metro area and westward by late morning. Most eastern locations will see the rain end by early afternoon. It’ll also be breezy on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Cooler weather arrives after the rain with week that will be mostly just a bit cooler than normal with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s on Monday under variably cloudy skies.

Tuesday will see more seasonable conditions with abundant sunshine with warm weather returning by Wednesday.

Going into the latter-half of the month of April, expect near to slightly-above normal temperatures in the tri-state with near or slightly-below normal precipitation in the tri-state. This means the warm conditions aren’t going anywhere with a relatively quiet weather pattern!

