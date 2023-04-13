Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Sunny and warm Thursday ahead of unsettled weather

A few days of light rain showers ahead of a brief cool down
Tracking a few spotty showers for Friday into the weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A quiet start to the day with clear skies and mild temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Expect plentiful sunshine with a taste of summer as afternoon highs soar in the upper 70s to near 80°. A few high-thin clouds will develop later in the day.

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of a wave of energy - which will bring a few light showers on Friday morning through the early afternoon. This will not be disruptive, but may bring a few wet spots in the tri-state. Otherwise, expect variably cloudy skies Friday with highs in the 70s.

Saturday will have a few late evening showers in the area, but much of the day will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky. Rain is likely overnight into Sunday morning with showers ending in the metro area and westward by late morning. Most eastern locations will see the rain end by early afternoon. It’ll also be breezy on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Cooler weather arrives after the rain with week that will be mostly just a bit cooler than normal with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s on Monday under variably cloudy skies.

Tuesday will see more seasonable conditions with abundant sunshine with warm weather returning by Wednesday.

Going into the latter-half of the month of April, expect near to slightly-above normal temperatures in the tri-state with near or slightly-below normal precipitation in the tri-state. This means the warm conditions aren’t going anywhere with a relatively quiet weather pattern!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
Robert Day
Inmate escapes from NKY detention center
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

A very warm and sunny day in the tri-state.
A very warm and sunny Thursday ahead of a few spotty showers
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Another Nice, Warm Day Thursday
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast