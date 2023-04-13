Teacher poured chemical on teen’s hand to wake him, family says

THURSTON, Ore. (KEZI) - An Oregon father is calling for charges after he says a high school teacher poured the chemical hydrogen peroxide on his son’s hand in class to wake him up.

Tuesday started as just a normal day for sophomore Landon Navarro as he went to his chemistry class at Thurston High School. However, he claims that around 9 a.m., his teacher poured hydrogen peroxide on his hand as a way to wake him up.

“It was burning super bad,” Landon Navarro said. “I saw my hand just starting to burn up, and it started itching really bad.”

After the confrontation, Landon Navarro sent pictures of his hand to his father, Shane Navarro. He alerted Springfield Police to the alleged incident and went to the high school to bring his son home.

“My first, initial reaction was anger,” Shane Navarro said. “This is very wrong. He [the teacher] is supposed to be a peer to these children, not to show pranks or do funny things that kids get in trouble for anyway. But he used a chemical on my son’s hand, making my son’s hand burn. It was very upsetting.”

Landon Navarro says the incident made him feel uncomfortable and embarrassed.

“Out of all people, why did my teacher do that, even if it was a joke? He’s supposed to be there as a teacher and someone we can trust, not be scared of,” he said.

Shane Navarro says that after speaking with police, he wishes to proceed with charging the teacher. He says that through his actions, the teacher has lost the trust of parents with children at the school.

Brian Richardson, the director of communications for Springfield Public Schools, says they are currently looking into the incident and cooperating with the police.

“We want parents to know there was an alleged incident. We’re looking into that,” he said. “We’re going to make sure that we take any corrective actions, and we also want parents to be assured that their students are safe here.”

Police say they are aware of the situation but cannot share any additional information because it involves a minor.

