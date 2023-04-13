Tow-truck driver killed in I-275 crash mourned with dazzling display of light

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vigil Wednesday night honored the AAA tow-truck driver killed in last week’s triple-fatal crash.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night on I-275 near Five Mile Road and New Richmond.

Keith Skaggs, 37, was hit while loading an AAA-member’s car into the back of the truck.

Dozens of tow-truck drivers and their families filled the AAA fleet garage in Queensgate Wednesday night. They say Keith was like a brother to them and was always there when people needed it most.

“I beg people please pay attention on the roads,” said Keith’s mother, Sue Skaggs. “Move over. Give children a chance. Don’t take that away from another family.”

Drivers turned on their lights to illuminate the night sky with strobes of yellow in a gesture of remembrance as poignant as it was dazzling.

The lights of dozens of tow-trucks are shimmering the skies in Cincinnati tonight in honor of Keith Skaggs. He’s the AAA tow truck driver who was hit and killed in Anderson Township this past Friday. We’re told he was only on the job for three months. Many describe him as “their… pic.twitter.com/w04gX2eJbW — Simone Jameson ✨ (@simonejnews) April 13, 2023

“It’s not something that everyone wants to do. It’s a chosen few,” said Terry Brown, director of the Towing and Recovery Association of Ohio. “I want him to look down and know that he is loved and that we’re here to support the family.”

Keith had only served as an AAA driver for three months prior to his death.

“Best employee you could ask for,” said Chris Overpack, AAA director of fleet operations. “From day one, he impressed his trainers and local managers. Went out of training and just excelled.”

Keith was engaged with plans to marry his fiancée in July.

“His life-long dream is just to serve, and he did it to the very end,” Sue said. “This is not fair.”

The drivers say they’ve created a local memorial truck which will be wrapped and painted and will feature Keith’s name and the name of another driver who passed away in a similar fashion.

They’re also planning a procession for him on Friday.

