UPDATE: Police say Kendallville shooter is “pinned down” in apartment

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are asking residents to avoid the area of State Road 3 and Drake Road in Kendallville amid a standoff that began Wednesday evening and persisted into Thursday.

A man was holed up in an apartment after firing shots at police officers. Indiana State Police gave a live update just after 10 p.m., watch it below:

Sergeant Brian Walker said the man fired “hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle” toward officers who fired back. No injuries were reported as of midnight. One man told 21Alive that a bullet pierced the hood of car as he drove by, unaware of what was unfolding.

Another man said he was across the street and took cover when he heard the shots.

Officers said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on the second floor of the complex. Walker said there were neighbors in nearby apartments who couldn’t immediately get out because of safety concerns.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

