‘Veiled’ threats toward NKY school prompts police presence on campus

AUGUSTA, Ky. (WXIX) - A Bracken County school will have police present on Wednesday after parents and students expressed concern about a string of indirect threats.

An individual posted “veiled” threats on social media, which indicated there could be a shooting at Augusta Independent School, according to the Augusta Police Department.

As the posts circulated among students, the Augusta Independent School District later confirmed that the individual does not live in the area and does not have a driver’s license.

“Although we take these circumstances seriously, at this time we feel there is no credible threat to Augusta Independent School or its students or faculty,” Augusta police wrote on Facebook. “This situation has been thoroughly investigated by SRO Fuller as well as school administrators.”

As a precaution, law enforcement will be present for student arrival and departure, the department said.

