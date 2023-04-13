Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Veiled’ threats toward NKY school prompts police presence on campus

A string of "veiled" threats circulated among students about a possible school shooting in...
A string of "veiled" threats circulated among students about a possible school shooting in Augusta, Kentucky, according to police.(KALB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ky. (WXIX) - A Bracken County school will have police present on Wednesday after parents and students expressed concern about a string of indirect threats.

An individual posted “veiled” threats on social media, which indicated there could be a shooting at Augusta Independent School, according to the Augusta Police Department.

As the posts circulated among students, the Augusta Independent School District later confirmed that the individual does not live in the area and does not have a driver’s license.

“Although we take these circumstances seriously, at this time we feel there is no credible threat to Augusta Independent School or its students or faculty,” Augusta police wrote on Facebook. “This situation has been thoroughly investigated by SRO Fuller as well as school administrators.”

As a precaution, law enforcement will be present for student arrival and departure, the department said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 'large-scale' fire in an industrial plant in Richmond, Indiana on Tuesday.
WATCH: Massive industrial fire prompts evacuation order in eastern Indiana city
Robert Day
Inmate escapes from NKY detention center
Police: 4-year-old boy shoots himself in Middletown
Karen Ivery
Cincinnati-area woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023

Latest News

Tina Coday-Townes, 49, of Sardinia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud back in October of 2022 after...
Sardinia woman receives sentence for stealing $700k from a family business
Indiana State Police confirm standoff ends, shooter dead
Indiana State Police confirm standoff ends, shooter dead
At least one criminal charge appears imminent as a 4-year-old boy recovers from accidentally...
Criminal charge coming after 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Middletown park
Hours-long standoff continues in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Hours-long standoff continues in Fort Wayne, Indiana