Classes canceled Friday at Mt. Healthy Jr/Sr High as precaution after student gunned down

Dameon Hogan, 16, died Sunday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Classes are canceled Friday as a precaution at Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School after a 16-year-old student was gunned down just days ago, on Easter Sunday, according to a district email to staff.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Unfortunately, we are facing a serious situation in our community,” reads the staff email, obtained by FOX19 NOW.

“We were saddened to learn that Dameon Hogan was shot and killed. Dameon attended our Jr High previously and had recently returned to attend the high school. The shooter has not been arrested yet. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

“Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation by providing them with any information that may be helpful in their efforts. In collaboration with law enforcement, we have made the difficult decision to close the Jr/Sr High School (Friday) out of an abundance of caution. Please know that this decision was made with the safety of our students and staff in mind.”

Early Friday, Mt. Healthy police confirmed there is no current active threat at the school and this was done purely as a precaution. They referred FOX19 NOW to Colerain Township police. We requested comment from the agency’s spokesman.

Dameon died shortly after officers responded to a report of shots fired on Pippin Road near Strahli Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers learned there was a shooting victim who was taken in a private vehicle to a parking lot at West Galbraith Road and Pippin Road.

That’s where police and other first responders found the teen. They attempted life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Dameon’s shooting death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been announced.

His funeral services are scheduled for this weekend.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Colerain Township Police Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

Multiple 911 calls were made to report the Easter Sunday shooting.

One person told emergency dispatchers they heard three to four gunshots, while another said there were “like 10 gunshots coming from the little corner market on the end of the street.”

No arrests were announced and it’s also not clear what led up to the gunfire.

