District sheds new light on sudden cancellation of classes at Mt. Healthy High School

Video from previous coverage.

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - My. Healthy City Schools provided new information Friday night following the abrupt cancellation of classes at the high school Friday morning.

The district said late Friday the incident that prompted the cancellation was a report of a suspicious vehicle on campus. Mt. Healthy police responded to the school immediately Friday morning after the district notified them of the report.

“Due to the nature of the incident, we felt it was in the best interest of our students and staff to cancel school on Friday to allow the Mt. Healthy Police Department ample time to conduct their investigation,” a district statement reads. “We take any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff very seriously and are grateful for the quick response of the Mt. Healthy Police Department.”

District personnel and police created a response plan with added security measures Friday morning:

Cameras have been installed that will continuously monitor the high-school building inside and out;

Staff will check exterior doors every half-hour to ensure they’re secured;

Police will provide support at arrival and dismissal at both campus entry points;

Police will complete periodic checks of the campus as part of normal patrols; and

Any unusual activity will be investigated by the administration.

The district initially said the cancellation referred back to the shooting death of a 16-year-old student on Easter Sunday.

A staff email obtained by FOX19 reads:

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Unfortunately, we are facing a serious situation in our community.

“We were saddened to learn that Dameon Hogan was shot and killed. Dameon attended our Jr High previously and had recently returned to attend the high school. The shooter has not been arrested yet. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

“Law enforcement is actively investigating the situation, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation by providing them with any information that may be helpful in their efforts. In collaboration with law enforcement, we have made the difficult decision to close the Jr/Sr High School (Friday) out of an abundance of caution. Please know that this decision was made with the safety of our students and staff in mind.”

Mt. Healthy police said early Friday the cancellation was done as a precaution and that there was no active threat.

A letter from the district to parents contains no mention of the student’s death, referring only to a “serious situation that has arisen in our community.”

Hogan died shortly after officers responded to a report of shots fired on Pippin Road near Strahli Drive around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers learned there was a shooting victim who was taken in a private vehicle to a parking lot at West Galbraith Road and Pippin Road.

That’s where police and other first responders found Dameon gravely wounded. They attempted life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police released a few details this week as they continue to investigate.

No arrests have been announced and it’s also not clear what led up to the gunfire.

Dameon’s funeral services are scheduled for this weekend.

Anyone with information about his homicide is urged to call Colerain Township Police Sgt. Mike Stockmeier at 513-321-2677.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.