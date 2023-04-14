Dozens of Indiana schools switch to virtual learning due to potential bomb threat

Contests
By Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Multiple schools across Indiana are having an eLearning day due to a report of a potential bomb threat, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified early Friday morning by Indiana State Police of a potential bomb threat to Madison Consolidated School System, the sheriff’s department said.

State police say an email message was sent to dozens of schools “threatening the use of explosive devices” that were allegedly planted in the schools.

Rising Sun-Ohio County Community Schools, Union County College Corner Joint School District and dozens of other districts also received a bomb threat and switched to e-Learning on Friday.

After law enforcement notified the schools, a thorough investigation was conducted by federal, county and local agencies.

“The police are sweeping the buildings now and we have a canine unit coming soon to help,” Rising Sun-Ohio County Schools wrote on Facebook. “I’m sorry for the late call, but student safety is our number 1 priority. I will continue to notify you via email and Facebook on the progress of the search.”

School DistrictNumber of Schools
Madison Consolidated School System7 schools
Union County College Corner Joint School District4 schools
Rising Sun-Ohio County Schools3 schools
Northwest Allen County Schools12 schools
Center Grove Community School Corporation9 schools
Fairfield Community Schools4 schools
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools5 schools
Lebanon Community School Corporation6 schools
Marion Community Schools8 schools
Middlesbury Community Schools8 schools
Noblesville Schools13 schools
Oak Hill United School Corporation 5 schools

As of now, investigators have not found any suspicious or explosive devices, Indiana State Police said. However, the origin of the threat is still something they are looking into.

“The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students,” Superintendent Doug Carter said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

