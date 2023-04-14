Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Driver not yet charged in triple fatal I-275 crash

The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits...
The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits on I-275.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver accused of causing a triple fatal crash on Interstate 275 was arrested and since released on charges unrelated to the April 7 wreck.

Andrew Blankenship, 29, was arrested Thursday in Northern Kentucky for violating parole, according to Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyla Woods.

On Friday, jail records show Blankenship was released from the Campbell County Jail on his own recognizance.

No charges in connection with the I-275 crash have been filed against Blankenship, despite Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey previously saying he caused the wreck.

The sheriff’s office said Friday they “won’t have additional information to provide related to charges in the incident until sometime next week.”

Andrew Blankenship, 29, was arrested Thursday in Northern Kentucky for violating parole,...
Andrew Blankenship, 29, was arrested Thursday in Northern Kentucky for violating parole, according to Commonwealth Attorney Michelle Snodgrass and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyla Woods.(Campbell County Jail)

The crash on April 7 happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Five Mile Road and New Richmond exits on I-275.

Blankenship was driving a truck “eastbound at a high rate of speed and without lights on, lost control and struck an occupied stopped vehicle that was on the scene assisting an occupied disabled vehicle in the right emergency lane,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff McGuffey says, as a result, the struck vehicle was forced into the disabled vehicle which then hit a tow truck driver who was outside his vehicle.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was pronounced deceased at UC Medical Center, the news release said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says the victims are:

  • Richard Glaser, 66
  • Janaya Glover, 22
  • AAA tow truck driver Keith Skaggs, 38
Tow-truck driver killed in I-275 crash mourned with dazzling display of light

John Glover, 25, was injured in the crash. No word on how serious his injuries are.

Sheriff McGuffey says the driver of the pickup that caused the crash, 29-year-old Andrew Blankenship, was taken to UC with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Excessive speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash, McGuffey said.

The crash is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety unit and will be referred to the prosecutor’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Ivery
Cincinnati woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the face at a location on Glensprings Drive, between Oakwood...
Springdale police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect after woman shot
An 18-year-old male was seriously hurt in a Clifton shooting late Wednesday, Cincinnati police...
18-year-old shot near Clifton

Latest News

David Frahm, 62, of Trenton, Ohio, faces up to 20 years in prison following his April 7 arrest,...
Man arrested, accused of sharing child porn with undercover investigator
Dameon Hogan Jr. was shot and killed on Easter Sunday afternoon in Colerain Township. He was 16...
Classes canceled in Mt. Healthy as precaution after student gunned down Easter Sunday
Cincinnati Zoo officials say baby gibbon Kip has been adopted by his surrogate moms Skittles...
Baby gibbon adopted by surrogate moms at Cincinnati Zoo
The signature blue soft-serve ice cream at Kings Island.
Kings Island opens this weekend! Here’s everything new in 2023