EB I-275 reopens at I-75 in Sharonville after semi rollover crash

Eastbound Interstate 275 is shut down at I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash involving an overturned semi early Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate I-275 just reopened between I-75 and Mosteller Road in Sharonville after a semi-rollover crash blocked it most of Friday’s morning commute.

Expect traffic delays in the area from a rolling roadblock as a tow truck hauls the massive vehicle away.

The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m.

A secondary, four-vehicle crash on the ramp from southbound I-75 to eastbound I-275 sent one injured person to West Chester Hospital.

A light pole also fell down as a result of one of the crashes.

Police requested assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crashes remain under investigation. FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

